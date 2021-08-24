Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
B.Tech student shot dead

The incident took place when the victim, identified as Harsh Kumar Jha, was going to DAV chowk with his two friends Sanu Singh and Prakash Kumar around 10 am. Three bike-borne criminals intercepted them and allegedly shot dead Harsh.
By Aditya Nath Jha, Purnia
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 09:54 PM IST
Raids are on to arrest the culprits, police said. (Representative image)

A B.Tech third-year student was allegedly shot dead on Tuesday near Majhli Chowk under Madhubani police outpost in Purnia town area, police said.

The incident took place when the victim, identified as Harsh Kumar Jha, was going to DAV chowk with his two friends Sanu Singh and Prakash Kumar around 10 am. Three bike-borne criminals intercepted them and allegedly shot dead Harsh.

“We took him to Sadar hospital in Purnia where the doctor declared him brought dead,” Sonu said.

Purnia superintendent of police (SP) Daya Shankar said, “We have got the names of some suspects and raids are on to nab the killers. Parents and relatives of the deceased have not lodged an FIR yet.”

21 lakh looted

In another incident, six armed men on two bikes allegedly looted 21 lakh from cattle merchants near Godiyar High School under Tikapatti police station around 9 am on Tuesday.

Purnia SP said, “The merchants have not yet lodged an FIR in this regard. However, police have started probing the incident.”

