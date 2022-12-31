Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project: Testing of Jamalpur STP begins

Moving forward with the ₹650-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project, testing of newly constructed 225 MLD Jamalpur sewage treatment plant (STP) has been started. The testing process is being conducted to check the equipment installed at the plant for treating the sewage waste.

Officiating municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal discussed the matter during a meeting with Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB), Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials, among others, at MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar on Friday.

The PWSSB officials said under the testing process, sewage waste is passed through the plant to check any leakage or any issue with the equipment. It can take a few weeks to complete the testing process, following which the plant will be operated at full capacity. Temporary power supply has been arranged for running the plant until a separate 66KV plant is being set up by the PSPCL to supply power to the 225MLD plant, the officials said.

Dachalwal said the testing has begun at the Jamalpur STP and the PSPCL officials have been directed to expedite the construction of the 66KV plant. He added that the PWSSB authorities and contractor have also been directed to expedite the work and complete other work, including construction of intermediate pumping stations (IPS) being established at different points in the city.