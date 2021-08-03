Building trustworthy autonomous systems goes far beyond AI vision: Joseph Sifakis

: Renowned computer scientist and Turing Award laureate prof Joseph Sifakis on Monday said that building trustworthy autonomous systems goes far beyond the current Artificial Intelligence vision. He said that to reach this vision, we need a new scientific foundation enriching and extending traditional systems of engineering with data-based techniques.

Prof Sifakis was delivering the inaugural talk at the week-long ATAL online Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on “Cybersecurity of critical infrastructure” organized by Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A).

Speaking on “Autonomous systems and self-driving cars”, prof Joseph clarified that why self-driving was so hard and why despite the enthusiastic involvement of big technological companies and the massive investment of many billions of dollars, all the optimistic predictions about self-driving cars being around the corner went utterly wrong.

“These are critical systems intended to replace human operators in complex organizations, very different from other intelligent systems such as game-playing robots or intelligent personal assistants. I discuss complexity limitations inherent to autonomic behavior but also to integration in complex cyber-physical and human environments,” added Prof Joseph in his virtual address.

The AICTE approved FDP was formally inaugurated by Prof P Nagabhushan, director of IIIT-A, who addressed the participants while highlighting the significance of cyber security in today’s world. Prof Nagabhushan also encouraged the participants for high quality research in the related areas of cyber security.

Prof Vijayshri Tewari, registrar and prof Pawan Chakraborty, head of the IT department also addressed the participants. Program coordinator prof OP Vyas gave an outline of the workshop. The week-long FDP will have experts talk on cyber security of electrical systems, blockchain for smart metering and automotive security by the experts from Germany, Norway, and also from IIT Kanpur India.