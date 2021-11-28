Buildings, ghats in Varanasi to be illuminated to mark KV Corridor’s inauguration on Dec 13

VARANASI: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that special decorations of ghats and prominent buildings of Kashi would be done as part of the ‘Bhavya Kashi, Divya Kashi’ programme to be organised on the occasion of Kashi Vishwanath (KV) Corridor’s inauguration on December 13.

“There will be a festive atmosphere in Varanasi and live streaming of the worship at Kashi Vishwanath temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid chanting of Vedic mantras will be broadcasted at the public places,” Yogi said while reviewing the preparations of the mega event here.

Directing officials concerned to carry out a special drive for decorating buildings and ghats on December 14, 15, and 16, Yogi said, “Prime minister has renovated KV temple with great determination. A special campaign of cleanliness should be run under the leadership of public representatives. On December 12, 13 and 14, special decoration and lighting of the main buildings of the city along with the Ganga ghats should be carried out. The provision of permanent lighting of government buildings should also be ensured.”

Baba’s Prasad and development booklet of KV corridor will be delivered to every household in Kashi, said Yogi.

He directed commissioner Deepak Agrawal to ensure arrangement of digital donation at KV temple and also to prepare a digital map of the entire city. Apart from these, cultural programmes would be organised in Kashi for a whole month to mark the inauguration of KV corridor, said Yogi.

On the inaugural day, people would also light earthen lamps in their houses, he added.