Bulldozers in Meerut’s Central Market: History-sheeter’s house demolished in crackdown

The Uttar Pradesh Awas Vikas Parishad on Saturday demolished multiple properties in Meerut’s Shastri Nagar, including a two-storey house belonging to history-sheeter Amit Mirinda. The enforcement drive was linked to Supreme Court directives against unauthorised commercial activities in residential areas.

For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

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Traders and residents protested, accusing the authorities of selective action. The drive targeted buildings allegedly violating setback norms and operating commercial establishments from residential premises in Central Market.

The operation began around 11:30 am when officials of the Awas Vikas Parishad, accompanied by personnel from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and the Nauchandi police station, arrived at Central Market in Shastri Nagar.

Authorities first demolished the property of history-sheeter Punit Mirinda in Sector-9 before moving on to Amit Mirinda’s two-storey residence. Bulldozers were subsequently used against several other structures identified for violating building regulations.

Executive engineer Abhishek Raj said the demolition campaign was being carried out by a dedicated team equipped with two JCB machines.

“Action has already been taken against 10 buildings. Further proceedings against other structures will continue as per the rules,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Several shopkeepers argued with officials and requested additional time to remove merchandise and equipment from affected premises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several shopkeepers argued with officials and requested additional time to remove merchandise and equipment from affected premises. {{/usCountry}}

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However, authorities refused to halt the operation, maintaining that notices had already been served and adequate opportunity had been provided to property owners.

The refusal led to heated exchanges between traders and officials at the site.

Local residents also questioned the fairness of the drive. Masroor Ali, who runs a medical store in the area, alleged that many large commercial complexes continue to operate in the locality while action is being taken only against selected individuals.

He claimed the enforcement appeared discriminatory and demanded that authorities adopt a uniform approach against all violations in the area.

According to officials, commercial activities being run from residential buildings in Central Market have been under judicial scrutiny for some time.

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The Supreme Court, while hearing the matter on April 8, directed authorities to initiate action against commercial operations functioning from residential premises and to remove illegal constructions.