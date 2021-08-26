Bullet casings “rain down” on Katraj metro site; 1 worker injured

PUNE A case has been registered against unidentified people after bullets “rained down” on a Maha-Metro site at the Katraj garbage depot.

One bullet, grazed the chest of a metro worker, but fortunately did not cause any major injury, according to metro officials.

The worker was identified as Anjaykumar Srinathprasad Asthana (25), a native of Bihar.

“They were working as usual at the shed, but around 5:30-6pm on Wednesday, the bullets started falling from above and one grazed against his chest. The workers cleaned up his wound and searched the shed and found three casings. The police was informed and the next day, the police found more casings,” said Hemant Sonawane of MahaMetro.

The police are looking for possible sources of the bullet casings, but have not named anyone in the FIR yet.

“There was firing on going in the defence firing range around 1.5km beyond the hillock near the shed. It was probably for practice. Our investigations are on in that direction, but we cannot be sure just yet,” said Police inspector (crime) Balasaheb Badhe of Kothrud police station.

A case was registered under Sections 337 of Indian Penal Code and Sections 3(25) and 27 of Arms Act at Kothrud police station.