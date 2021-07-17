Bundelkhand gets another mega project, UPSIDA allots land

The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) allotted a 25-acre plot to Shalvis Specialities Limited in Sumerpur Industrial Area of Hamirpur district in Bundelkhand region. All the clearances were given on priority basis, said the authority in an official statement released on Friday.

Shalvis Specialties Limited would set up a manufacturing unit of pesticides and specialty chemicals on the allotted land. The proposed project was worth ₹250 crore which would create 1500 jobs and the production at the plant was expected to begin in next five years, the UPSIDA statement said.

Shalvis Specialities, a subsidiary of India Pesticides, has already established a manufacturing unit of fungicides, herbicides and pesticides formulations in UPSIDA industrial area at Sandila in Hardoi district in central UP.

The project has been categorised as a mega one as it produced key inputs for agriculture, along with food processing, which has been identified as the thrust sector in the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy-2017 (IIEPP-2017).

Bundelkhand region has already attracted Hindustan Unilever which has recently been allotted land in this area. Unilever also plans to invest ₹364 crore in the region that would provide employment to nearly 700 people. The UPSIDA said that such big-ticket projects indicated that Bundelkhand was rising as an industrial hub in lines with the vision of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.