Bundelkhand in focus: UPEIDA seeks investors’ application for industrial plots in Chitrakoot, Jhansi

LUCKNOW In an effort to accelerate industrial development in the Bundelkhand region, efforts are being made to benefit the Jhansi and Chitrakoot nodes, said a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday.

(HT Photo)

The details of the industrial plots of these two nodes have been issued afresh by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). It is mainly a short description of the available industrial plots in the industrial land banks of the two nodes, including the area and its estimated current price, the statement added.

UPEIDA’s effort is to present the industrial plots listed under Industrial Land Banks in the Jhansi and Chitrakoot nodes to the investors and industrialists afresh for auction. A total of 38 plots have been listed in the Chitrakoot node at the rate of ₹433.57 per square metre and 45 industrial plots in Jhansi at the rate of ₹362.28 per square metre, the statement added.

In this way, 160.62 acres of land in Chitrakoot and 383.01 acres in Jhansi are currently being showcased by UPEIDA. The body has sought applications from interested investors and entrepreneurs for allotment of land on these nodes through the Nivesh Mitra portal.

