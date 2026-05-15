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Bundles of joy: In normal delivery, quadruplets born over 5 days at Moradabad hospital

According to hospital officials, she delivered her first baby on May 9 and subsequently gave birth to the remaining three children on May 14

Updated on: May 15, 2026 07:17 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Meerut
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A woman from Sambhal district has successfully delivered quadruplets—two boys and two girls—over a span of five days through normal delivery at a private hospital in Moradabad, doctors said on Friday.

The attending doctors with Amina in Moradabad, recently (HT Photo)

The deliveries took place at the Teerthanker Mahaveer University Hospital in the Lodhipur area, where Amina, a resident of Ovari village in Sambhal, had been undergoing treatment since the early stages of her pregnancy. According to hospital officials, she delivered her first baby on May 9 and subsequently gave birth to the remaining three children on May 14.

Doctors described the pregnancy as “high-risk” due to the presence of four fetuses, making the successful normal delivery of all four babies particularly uncommon. Medical experts said no Caesarean section was required during the process.

Dr Shubhra Agrawal, who headed the medical team, said this was the first instance at the hospital where quadruplets had been delivered naturally. She said Amina had been under close medical supervision since the third month of pregnancy, when ultrasound examinations confirmed the presence of four fetuses.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Bundles of joy: In normal delivery, quadruplets born over 5 days at Moradabad hospital
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Bundles of joy: In normal delivery, quadruplets born over 5 days at Moradabad hospital
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