Burning of organic waste in Ludhiana parks: Council of Engineers reiterates complaint

Lambasting the Ludhiana Improvement Trust and municipal corporation for burning organic waste in the green belt of BRS Nagar, Block C, the Council of Engineers filed a complaint with the chief secretary and the Punjab Pollution Control Board on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video, which shows a staffer admitting that he had put the waste on fire, has been widely circulated on social media. Demanding that a challan should also be issued against the officials and his staff, members of the engineers’ body said if the state department fails to take action, they will move the National Green Tribunal (NGT)

Council of engineers president Kapil Arora said, “This is a clear violation of orders issued by the National Green Tribunal. These incidents add to the pollution in the industrial hub. “The locals visit green belts for improving their health, but the staff is seen polluting the environment, which takes a toll on residents’ well-being . Tall claims are being made by authorities regarding solid waste management, but the ground reality is completely different. A challan of up to ₹25,000 can be issued against the defaulters for burning waste in bulk. We demand that challans also be issued against officials or the contractor hired for maintaining the green belt,” said Arora.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arora and social activist Jaskirat Singh said that they will move the NGT, if the concerned officials fail to take action against the complaints of burning organic waste.

LIT superintending engineer Buta Ram said the green belt is maintained by a contractor hired by the LIT, and required action will be taken against the contractor after going through the case.

MC recommends FIR for felling trees

On Arora’s complaint, the horticulture wing of the MC has recommended an FIR against unidentified persons to the Sarabha Nagar police for allegedly axing three trees in a park in Block E of BRS Nagar.