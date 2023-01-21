Bus with Indian devotees overturns in Nepal, five serious

In a tragic incident, five people sustained serious injuries when a private bus carrying Indian devotees overturned in Nepal near Maheshpur Rampurva at the Indo Nepal Border.

The incident took place on Saturday evening half a km inside the Nepal border. The bus was returning from Triveni in Nepal after a pilgrimage on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A resident of village Bhura Bari, Ramgopal, who was also in the bus, said on the phone that 60 villagers from Campierganj and Pipi Ghanj town of Gorakhpur district and some others of Maharajganj district had hired a private bus for a visit to Triveni in Nepal. Most of them were women.

According to Ram Gopal, along with 45 other passengers, he had sustained minor injuries and five serious patients were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Naval Prasi district. He said that the bus had overturned in a 15-foot trench and locals along with Nepal police had started rescue operations.

Satyendra Kumar, district magistrate, Maharajganj, confirmed and said an official team headed by SDM Dinesh Mishra had been dispatched to Nepal to bring back the devotees to India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abdur Rahman