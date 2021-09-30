Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Byelections in two wards in Gurugram, Karnal on October 3
others

Byelections in two wards in Gurugram, Karnal on October 3

A holiday has been declared for all shops and commercial establishments falling under the jurisdiction of the two wards so that voters can exercise their franchise
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 04:34 PM IST
Byelections will be held in two wards of the civic bodies of Gurugram and Karnal on October 3. (HT file photo)

The Haryana government on Thursday said polling for byelections in ward number 34 of Gurugram Municipal Corporation (MC) and ward number 7 of the Karnal MC will be held on October 3.

In view of the byelections, a holiday has been declared for all shops and commercial establishments falling under the jurisdiction of the two wards so that voters can exercise their franchise.

A notification to this effect was issued by the labour department, an official spokesman said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Taste of Life: Food for thought... business, caste and taste, all in this serving

Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma asks for MDU, PGIMS staff details, employees raise concerns

Nipah antibodies detectedin bat samples: Kerala government

Kerala cabinet approves plans to conduct a socio-economic survey in state
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP