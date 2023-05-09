Civic polls: Campaigning ends for second phase; candidates take out roadshows in Meerut

Campaigning for the second phase of urban local bodies polls concluded here on Tuesday evening with candidates making their last-ditch efforts to woo voters.

The polling for second phase would be held on May 11 and more than 16 lakh voters would cast their votes.

While Congress mayoral candidate Naseem Qureshi and BJP candidate Harikant Ahluwalia took out roadshows to seek support of voters, BJP’s state president Bhupendra Choudhary also arrived here to encourage voters to support the party candidates.

Meerut district magistrate Deepak Meena along with other officials inspected the preparations for dispatching polling parties to booths and directed the political parties not to campaign after the prescribed time limit.

The polling for second phase would be held on May 11 and more than 16 lakh voters would cast their votes to elect mayor, chairman of Nagar Palika, its members, heads of nagar panchayats and its members.

The DM said that votes would be cast in 316 wards, 503 polling centres and 1,407 polling booths. EVMs will be used for polling in nagar nigam and ballot papers would be used for Nagar Palika and Nagar Panchayat posts.

He further said that 57 election officers, 89 assistant election officers, 38 zonal and 154 sector magistrates have been deputed to ensure peaceful and fair polling.

District administration has issued helpline numbers 0121-2991191 and 0121- 2664133 on which complaints could be registered . These numbers will be operational till the date of counting on May 13.

