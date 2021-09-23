Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Canada polls: Re-elected for 5th time, Sukh Dhaliwal says he will help south Asian migrants get citizenship
others

Canada polls: Re-elected for 5th time, Sukh Dhaliwal says he will help south Asian migrants get citizenship

Sukh Dhaliwal, who was re-elected as MP from Surrey, Newton, in Canada, said he will try to get Canadian citizenship for the maximum number of south Asian students and migrants
By Nikhil Sharma, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 01:48 AM IST
Liberal incumbent Sukh Dhaliwal, who was re-elected as MP from Surrey, Newton, in Canada for the fifth time, said he had special plans for students and those migrating to the country from south Asia. (HT Photo)

Liberal incumbent Sukh Dhaliwal, who was re-elected as MP from Surrey, Newton, in Canada for the fifth time on Tuesday, said he had special plans for students and those migrating to the country from south Asia.

Born in Sujapur village, Ludhiana, Dhaliwal is among the 16 Indo-Canadian Punjabis who won the Canadian elections on Monday. He had also won elections in 2006, 2008, 2015, and 2019.

“Around 60% of the population in my riding (Canadian constituency) is south Asian. I will try to get Canadian citizenship for the maximum number of students and migrants, who are mostly from Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh,” Dhaliwal said, adding that his government had recently accepted 30,000 such applications.

Dhaliwal, who received 54% votes in his riding, said, “I have personal relations with my voters, and am easily accessible to them. A personal connection is essential to know the problems of the people. I got a large mandate because I have always helped needy,” he said, adding, “Surrey, Newton now holds an important position across the globe.”

RELATED STORIES

“Our government is working hard on gun control and to check gang culture prevalent in the region. We have already banned military-style weapons which were accessible to the gangsters.

Moreover, our policies have helped businesses to flourish. We sincerely worked to check Covid spread and initiated massive vaccination drives,” he said.

Dhaliwal, who studied civil engineering from Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana, in 1983, said he is waiting for the things to get back to normal in relation to the Covid pandemic, before planning a visit to India.

Congratulating him, Sehijpal Singh, principal, Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, who was the MP’s junior in college said Dhaliwal as an all-rounder student.

“He was cordial with his seniors and juniors. He was always accessible to everyone. He was a great sportsperson too. We had honoured him during his visit to the campus in 2019. He even provides financial help students who move to Canada for further studies,” said Sehijpal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ludhiana: STF chief reviews works being taken up under Buddha Nullah project

Ludhiana: SBS Nagar residents, BJP leaders seek shifting of garbage dump site

Ludhiana: Speeding car hits four PAU students on campus

Ludhiana residents stage protest over contaminated water supply, choked sewers
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Zee
Bitcoin
PM Narendra Modi US visit LIVE Updates
World Rose Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP