Canadian woman travelling without valid docs held

A Canadian woman was arrested from Ramgarhwa in East Champaran on Wednesday after she entered the Indian territory from Nepal without any valid documents
By Sandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 10:00 PM IST
A Canadian woman was arrested from Ramgarhwa in East Champaran on Wednesday after she entered the Indian territory from Nepal without any valid documents.

According to officials, the woman, identified as Rebecca Williams (26), a resident of Markham in Canada, entered the Indian territory through the Raxaul border surreptitiously. “She managed to board a bus. We chased the bus after we got a tip-off and arrested her from Ramgarhwa,” said AK Pankaj, DSP (immigration), Raxaul.

“She was found to be travelling without any valid visa,” the DSP said.

“Preliminary investigation suggests the woman had gone to Nepal after staying in India for sometime. Further probe is underway,” he said.

