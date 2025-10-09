Cancer patients in Kerala to get free rides in state-run KSRTC buses

Cancer patients undergoing treatment at private and government hospitals will now get free rides in state-run KSRTC buses across Kerala, state transport minister KB Ganesh Kumar announced on Thursday. A superfast KSRTC bus in Kerala. (HT Photo)

The patients can avail free rides from their boarding points to hospitals where they seek treatment, the minister said. The free rides will be available on buses from ordinary to superfast types.

“We are amending the 2012 order in which cancer patients could get 50% discount on tickets in KSRTC buses to the Regional Cancer Centres. Now, all patients can get free rides on Superfast buses and below from their boarding points to any private or government hospital in the state. This will help them as they go to hospitals for routine chemotherapy or radiology sessions,” the minister said in the Assembly.

The patients can avail the benefit by producing a certificate from their respective oncologists before the bus crew. The detailed government order has not yet been released.

Kerala’s cancer incidence of 243/lakh population in men and 219/lakh population in women is much above the national average of 105/lakh for men and 103/lakh for women.

Elderly people form a big chunk of the state population, projected to hit nearly 23% by 2036.