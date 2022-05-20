Cancer vaccine also being made in India: UP Governor
Like the anti-coronavirus vaccine, an anti-cancer vaccine is also being made in India, governor Anandiben Patel said on Friday.
According to a press statement from the information department, Patel was speaking at the awareness and dialogue programme for cervical cancer screening and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccination of adolescent girls organised in the Commissionerate auditorium.
She also launched the vaccination campaign of 150 adolescent girls here. During this, she appealed to families of teenaged girls to be alert towards the health of the girls.
She said that the government is making a lot of efforts for teenage girls’ health. Special initiatives need to be taken to bring it on the ground in order that teenagers stay healthy and contribute to empowering the country.
She informed that cancer screening of 2 lakh women of Varanasi is to be done. If any victim is found, then arrangements for proper treatment have also been ensured. Along with this, vaccination of adolescent girls in the age group of 9 to 14 years will also be done.
She appealed to women not to be careless about their health. In case of a health problem, don’t ignore it, get the tests done and seek proper treatment.
-
Delhi: 20 shops gutted in fire at Jhandewalan, none dead
New Delhi: At least 20 shops, offices and godowns and property worth lakhs of rupees were gutted after a fire broke out at the Jhandewalan cycle and toys market near Videocon Tower in central Delhi on Friday afternoon. Delhi Fire Services rushed 27 fire tenders to the market to douse the flames, officials said, adding the firefighting operation continued for three-and-a-half hours, while the cooling operation continued till late in the evening.
-
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai’s surprise trip to Delhi sparks buzz
BENGALURU: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai flew down to Delhi on Friday after a last-minute change in his schedule, sparking buzz that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was close to firming up the outline of a much-rumoured cabinet expansion and the names for the party candidates for the state legislative council and Rajya Sabha. This is the chief minister's second visit to Delhi in 10 days.
-
Tax share due in April not released yet, say Delhi civic bodies
The East and North Delhi municipal corporations are struggling to clear salary dues for five and three months respectively even as a unified civic body will come into being from May 22. In the amended Act, the term 'government' has been replaced by the 'central government', undoing the 2012 amendment which had done the opposite. The Parliament passed the DMC (Amendment) Act, 2022 in April.
-
India not a civic nation, but a civilisation state: JNU V-C
Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on Friday said that India was a “civilisation state” and should not be reduced to a civic nation bound by the Constitution. Referring to historian EH Carr who said “facts are sacred and interpretation can vary”, Pandit said that universities in independent India had overturned the dictum. Pandit said that Indians were made to imagine history with self-loathing, self-hatred, and a land of the conquered and defeated.
-
Delivery executive killed in hit and run in Dwarka
An 18-year-old Zepto delivery executive succumbed to injuries on Wednesday, two days after a hit The delivery executive, Karan, by a vehicle that fled the spot in Dwarka on May 16. The delivery executive, Karan, was a resident of a slum cluster in Goyala Dairy area and he had started working for Zepto, a grocery delivery app, only a month ago to save money for his sister's wedding in November, the family said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics