Police and the State Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a joint operation and seized 592 kilograms of cannabis from a truck on NH-139 near Hardatta village under the Amba police station limits late on Wednesday night, officials said.

Representative image (HT File)

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They added that the driver of the vehicle was arrested and the estimated value of the seized contraband is around ₹3 crore. The consignment, which was being transported from Odisha via Jharkhand, was meant to be delivered in Sasaram.

The arrested driver has been identified as Abdul Khan (38), a resident of Raman Bigha village under Bikramganj police station in Rohtas district.

The seizure and arrest were made during a routine vehicle-checking drive led by Amba Station House Officer Rahul Raj. During the operation, ₹10,780 in cash was also recovered.

According to Aurangabad Superintendent of Police Ambrish Rahul, Khan confessed that he had picked up the consignment from Odisha and was tasked with delivering it to Sasaram.

A case has been registered against the driver under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police are now trying to trace the larger network involved, using the truck’s registration details and the driver’s mobile phone, the SP added.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Hariharganj market in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, located on the Bihar–Jharkhand border across the Sone River, has reportedly emerged as a major hub for the smuggling of cannabis and liquor. Local sources claim that traffickers procure these substances directly from the market. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Hariharganj market in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, located on the Bihar–Jharkhand border across the Sone River, has reportedly emerged as a major hub for the smuggling of cannabis and liquor. Local sources claim that traffickers procure these substances directly from the market. {{/usCountry}}

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