Can’t wait for ‘Zero Covid Case Day’, says Sisodia as classes 9, 11 reopen

New Delhi

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Friday visited a government school in Gandhi Nagar to review Covid-preparedness in safeguards in place as students of class 9 and 11 returned to their classrooms after a gap of almost a year.

“We cannot wait for ‘Zero Covid Case Day’ and it is necessary for us to adapt to our new lives in this pandemic. Students of classes 10 and 12 were able to strictly follow Covid-19 instructions given to them due to which we are confident of re-opening classes 9 and 11 as well,” Sisodia, who is also the state’s deputy chief minister, said.

Delhi’s schools reopened for classes 10 and 12 students on January 18 and recorded less than 50% attendance during the initial days.

Although the government schools reopened on Friday for classes 9 and 11, the private institutions said they were still waiting for parental consent for students to return and may reopen by next week

The Delhi government announced last week that the reopening of schools for classes 9 and 11 students so that students could have access to practical lessons and have assistance for internal assessments.

Mary Jyotsna Minj, head of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, New Kondli, said her school saw around 66% attendance in both class 9 and 11. She also said that reopening classes 10 and 12 instilled confidence among parents and students leading to higher attendance.

“We did not expect so many students to attend the classes on the first day. But I think students want to prepare for their periodicals which will begin from February 12. So, they wanted to come and clear their doubts before that. We will be calling students as per their sections from Monday,” she said.

Awadhesh Kumar Jha, head of school at Sarvodaya co-ed Vidyalaya in Rohini Sector 8, said around 55% Class 9 students came to school on Friday and the attendance shot up to 60% for Class 11 students. “These figures are not bad as even during normal times we had around 85-90% attendance. So, if we keep the Covid-19 factor in mind, the numbers don’t show a huge drop. However, attendance has been thin in class 12 as many students are opting for self-study and the numbers haven’t been able to go beyond 40% there.”