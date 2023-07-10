Gorakhpur police appoint female receptionist at Cantt police station

The cantonment police station of Gorakhpur on Monday introduced a new system by appointing female receptionists at police stations to ease the task of complainants, witnesses, and victims. These female receptionists will lead the complainants to the police station in charge of further proceedings.

ADG carried out the inspection of the cantonment police station and directed the concerned police officials to depute women cops at the reception. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ADG Akhil Kumar introduced the system at the cantonment police station and instructed the cops to be friendly and to show their commitment towards the rule of law.

ADG carried out the inspection of the cantonment police station and directed the concerned police officials to depute women cops at the reception.

Circle officer Yogendra Singh claimed that the cantonment police station of Gorakhpur has achieved distinction in being the first people-friendly police station in the division. The exercise is being viewed as a bid to improve the image of the police and their functioning at police stations.

There is a general perception that the police force does not behave properly with complainants, witnesses and victims. Police officials said the new exercise has been initiated at the police station following the directive of principal secretary Home Sanjay Prasad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prasad on July 3 in Gorakhpur claimed that an initiative has been taken to transform Uttar Pradesh police as per the vision of chief minister Yogi Adityanath by introducing the women’s help desk, police Commissionerate system establishing 250 new police stations and 196 police posts.

Officials said that ample increase in the allocation of budget for police reforms had changed the image of Uttar Pradesh police. He said the 2016 UP police budget was 2 crore which has been increased up to ₹6 crore in 2023.

Abdur Rahman