Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Capt Amarinder calls on Khattar on day Lok Sabha passes Bill to repeal farm laws
others

Capt Amarinder calls on Khattar on day Lok Sabha passes Bill to repeal farm laws

Former Congress leader is hoping for a seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP for the 2022 Punjab assembly elections
Former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh calling on Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar at his official residence in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 29, 2021 05:08 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India

Former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh met Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar at his official residence in Chandigarh on Monday.

Also read: 12 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for rest of Winter Session for ruckus in August

The meeting came on a day when the Bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws, against which farmers have been protesting for over a year, was passed by the Lok Sabha.

“This was a simple courtesy meeting with Khattar Sahab,” Capt Amarinder Singh told reporters later.

The former Congress leader is hoping for a seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP for the 2022 Punjab assembly elections.

Capt Amarinder Singh had resigned as the Punjab chief minister in September amid a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Charanjit Singh Channi replaced him as chief minister.

After his unceremonious exit, Capt Amarinder Singh launched the Punjab Lok Congress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Bisahulal Sahu
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Delhi’s Air Quality Index
Delhi schools reopen
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP