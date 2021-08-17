Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others

Capt announces development projects worth 12,000 cr

Amarinder also announced that a law mandating budgetary spending on dalit welfare equal to the percentage of SC population in the state would be implemented soon
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 12:44 AM IST
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh during the 75th Independence Day celebration at Guru Nanak Stadium in Amritsar. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Amritsar To mark the 75th Independence Day of the country, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced 12,000 crore projects for link roads, along with a slew of Scheduled Caste (SC) welfare programmes.

Amarinder announced that a law mandating budgetary spending on dalit welfare equal to the percentage of SC population in the state would be implemented soon. “The 85th Constitutional Amendment would also be implemented in line with the judgements of the Supreme Court,” the CM added.

He also announced a new set of 1,150 reforms for Medium and Small Enterprises (MSMEs), details of which would be separately shared by the department of investment promotion.

He also announced that certain expensive medical procedures and tests like dialysis, X-Rays etc would be made free at government hospitals. He also said that a Universal Health Insurance would be launched shortly.

Regularisation of all Safai Karamcharis working for the past 10 years and increase in the monthly honorarium of anganwadi workers, mini anganwadi worker and helpers by 600, 500 and 300, respectively. “Over 1,170 crore would be spent under the Punjab Nirman Programme for infrastructure development, according to need,” the CM added.

He added that the state government would pay 520 crore to 2.85 lakh landless farmers under the Debt Relief scheme on August 20, the birth anniversary of late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. “Debt relief of up to 50,000 would be shortly given to about 16,000 beneficiaries of SC and BC Corporation at a cost of 62 crore,” he said.

