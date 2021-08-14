Capt to inaugurate Jallianwala Bagh centenary memorial in Amritsar today

Punjab chief minister (CM) Capt Amarinder Singh will inaugurate the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre centenary memorial, set up at Anand Amrit Park in Ranjit Avenue locality of Amritsar, on Saturday. The CM is on a two-day visit to the holy city.

The memorial has been set up over 4,490 square metres at a cost of ₹3.5 crore to serve as a memory of the Jallianwala Bagh martyrs for the future generations.

The names of 492 martyrs of the massacre have been enshrined on the walls of the memorial, in accordance with the list available with the Amritsar deputy commissioner’s office. The CM will also honour the martyrs’ kin on the occasion. Punjab government has been able to trace the family members of only 29 martyrs.

The CM had laid the foundation stone of the memorial in January this year. It may be recalled that the project had irked BJP leaders including Rajya Sabha MP and Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial Trust member Shwait Malik who cited that building another memorial, just five kilometres away from the place of massacre, is unfair.

It will be after more than two years that Capt will be visiting Amritsar, the constituency from where he had been elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014. It is to be seen if he newly appointed Punjab Congress chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu will attend the inaugural ceremony being organised on his home turf.

The CM is also scheduled to visit Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) campus and Government Medical College for inaugurations. On Sunday, he will preside over the state-level Independence Day function at Guru Nanak Dev Stadium here. In wake of his visit, the city has been turned into a virtual fortress with heavy deployment of cops.