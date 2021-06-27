Car mechanic held with 500 gm heroin worth 75 lakh

New Delhi A car mechanic from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, who allegedly turned into a drug supplier to earn quick money, was allegedly arrested in Nand Nagri with 500 grams of heroin, worth around ₹75 lakh in international market, the police said on Sunday.

Mohammad Ishaq’s arrest came after the narcotics cell team, which caught three alleged drug peddlers, including a couple, from Bawana with half a kilogram of heroin last month, followed the supply trail to Bareilly and identified him as a key supplier of the contraband in Delhi, said deputy commissioner of police (crime and narcotic cell) Chinmoy Biswal.

Police said that they were developing their case against Ishaq’s illegal activities when on June 22, the narcotic cell team received information that Ishaq would be coming to Nand Nagri to deliver heroin to a drug dealer. Police said they laid a trap and caught him with 500 grams of heroin on June 23. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered and Ishaq was arrested, they said.

During the interrogation, DCP Biswal said, Ishaq allegedly revealed that he started his career as a car mechanic and previously worked in Bengaluru, Jaipur and in UP’s Rampur.

“Last year, Ishaq came in touch with one Bareilly-based drug supplier and joined his drug trafficking network. He was introduced to some Delhi-based habitual drug peddlers, including Mohammad Tabrej, who was involved in 18 cases and was arrested last month with his wife and associate, along with 500 grams of heroin,” said the DCP.

DCP Biswal said that Ishaq, who visited Delhi once every week to allegedly deliver heroin to clients, always travelled in buses to avoid getting caught and delivered the consignments mostly in the evening. To avoid arrest, Ishaq also never disclosed his real name to the clients.

“His interrogation has given us certain important leads on which our team is working to bust the entire supply network and catch people involved in it,” he added.