Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Card-swapping gang busted: B Tech grad, two others arrested
others

Card-swapping gang busted: B Tech grad, two others arrested

Police arrested three persons including a B Tech graduate for fraudulently withdrawing money from the accounts of other people through ATMs
HT Image
Published on Jun 23, 2022 11:37 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Meerut

Police arrested three persons including a B Tech graduate for fraudulently withdrawing money from the accounts of other people through ATMs. They were arrested from Secundrabad of district Bulandshahar on Thursday.

The B Tech graduate Ankur (goes by single name) is believed to be the mastermind of the gang who confessed to indulging in criminal activities after he failed to land a job. Raids were on to nab two others. The gang members are all aged between 22 and 26 years.

SSP, Bulandshahar, Shlok Kumar said that 35 ATM cards, three mobile phones and 1.25 lakh were recovered from those arrested.

He said that Ankur belongs to Bulandshahar and he did his B Tech from Rajasthan. He got a job after his graduation but was indicted in a crime and sent to jail. Thereafter, he didn’t get a job and started withdrawing money from ATMs after fraudulently acquiring the ATM cards of unsuspecting folk.

RELATED STORIES

They used to target people at tourist destinations in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Delhi and other states. ATM cards recovered from them are of these places.

The SSP said that police had been receiving complaints about their activities and they were identified through CCTV camera footage. A team of police were behind them and arrested Ankur and two others on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP