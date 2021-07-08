Cargo booking begins at Prayagraj airport on experimental basis

After the Airport Authority of India (Prayagraj region) received permission for handling the cargo services from the Prayagraj airport at Bamrauli, the authorities have decided to start the service on an experimental basis and to start the regular booking only from July 15.

The Airport Authority of India (Prayagraj region) has been given permission from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) to start the cargo flights from the Prayagraj airport recently.

A proposal for starting cargo flight connectivity between Prayagraj and other cities in the country was sent to BCAS in November 2020. After getting the green signal from the security bureau, the cargo service has now started, said officials.

The traders of Praygaraj can now book cargo from the airport which would be loaded in the passenger aircrafts itself.

Although the cargo is presently being transported through the passenger aircraft but in due course of time, the service providers including Indigo and Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, would be operating sole cargo flights to and from the city. However, this would greatly depend on the volume of cargo that is booked to and for the city, officials explained.

Regional director of AAI (Prayagraj) Anchal Prakash said, “After the approval from the security bureau, the cargo facility will be handled by service providers operating from Prayagraj airport”.

The airport authority also plans to build a separate terminal at Prayagraj’s airport to start regular cargo carrier. The terminal would have all the facilities needed for handling cargo facility including a warehouse, entry-exit, parking etc. to keep the handle goods coming and going from the city, Prakash said.

Presently the cargo is being transported by the passenger flight to cities including Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Raipur, Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Gorakhpur and Bhopal apart from Alliance Air which is also operating for Delhi and Bilaspur and the cargo are being booked for these two cities too.

The airline companies are still making the assessment of the volume of business that the Sangam city would have in offing depending on which the operation of a full-fledged cargo service would be introduced in the city.

The cargo facility from the city has been made possible after the active involvement of UP minister for civil aviation, Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’.