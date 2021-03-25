‘Carpenter admits to killing second wife, her sons in 2016’: Panipat police

A day after his arrest from Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, Ehsan Saifi (50) admitted to killing his 35-year-old second wife, her two teenage sons in November 2016, claimed Panipat police. As per the police, after killing them, Saifi had buried them inside his house. The accused belongs to Jagaheri village of Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the skeletons of his deceased wife Najneen, who hailed from Mumbai and her two sons, Sohail (14) and Sabir (15), were recovered during the digging of a house in Shiv Nagar locality of Panipat city on March 23. While Sohail was her biological child, Sabir was adopted.

The police claimed that Saifi married her with help of an online matrimonial website in 2016, although he was already married to a woman and had three children with her in Bhadohi. Saifi worked as a carpenter in Gurugram and later he moved to Panipat.

A few months after his second marriage, in November 2016, Najneen learnt about her husband’s marriage and his three children. She would object whenever he would go to visit them in Bhadohi. It was then when Saifi decided to kill her, said Satish Vats, Panipat deputy superintendent of police.

The DSP said that Saifi told the police that he laced their milk with some intoxicants or sleeping pills and all three were found dead the next morning. Later, he buried their bodies inside the room and fled a few months later after selling the house to a local man named Pawan Kumar, Vats added.

The police have registered an FIR under Sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Saifi for a triple murder. The DSP said that Saifi was produced in the court in Panipat and the court has sent him to 10 days police remand for further interrogation. The possibility of the involvement of more people cannot be ruled out.

As per the postmortem examination report by the PGIMS Rohtak, the deceased woman aged around 35 years when she was killed while the boys were in their teenage. Vats added that the police were also trying to get details of the family members of the deceased from Mumbai.