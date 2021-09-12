Case filed against businessman Pashankar for duping 42-year-old of 2.4 crore

PUNE A case has been registered against local businessman Gautam Pashankar (65), along with two others, for duping a 42-year-old man of ₹2.4 crore and allegedly assaulting him.

A case in the matter was lodged by Narendra Patil, a resident of Pashan.

The complainant claimed that he had paid ₹2.4 crore for two flats in a project in Kharadi, through multiple transactions, since January 2019. However, after months he learned that the two flats had been sold to someone else. When he confronted the accused, he was taken to Pashankar’s office in Shivajinagar where he was threatened and assaulted.

“Unit 1 officials had made inquiries in the case and investigated the claims made by the complainant. Based on their investigation we have now registered a case,” said senior inspector Anita More of Shivajinagar police station. When asked if sections of the Arms Act were invoked, she said they were not.

The Pashankar Group has faced cases due to real estate non-delivery earlier as well. A consumer court order had directed Pashankar in 2017 to deliver a flat that had been pending since July 2014.

A case has been registered under Sections 409, 420, 504, and 506 of Indian Penal Code at Shivajinagar police station.