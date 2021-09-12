Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Case filed against businessman Pashankar for duping 42-year-old of 2.4 crore
others

Case filed against businessman Pashankar for duping 42-year-old of 2.4 crore

PUNE A case has been registered against local businessman Gautam Pashankar (65), along with two others, for duping a 42-year-old man of ₹2
By HTC
UPDATED ON SEP 12, 2021 10:26 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE A case has been registered against local businessman Gautam Pashankar (65), along with two others, for duping a 42-year-old man of 2.4 crore and allegedly assaulting him.

A case in the matter was lodged by Narendra Patil, a resident of Pashan.

The complainant claimed that he had paid 2.4 crore for two flats in a project in Kharadi, through multiple transactions, since January 2019. However, after months he learned that the two flats had been sold to someone else. When he confronted the accused, he was taken to Pashankar’s office in Shivajinagar where he was threatened and assaulted.

“Unit 1 officials had made inquiries in the case and investigated the claims made by the complainant. Based on their investigation we have now registered a case,” said senior inspector Anita More of Shivajinagar police station. When asked if sections of the Arms Act were invoked, she said they were not.

RELATED STORIES

The Pashankar Group has faced cases due to real estate non-delivery earlier as well. A consumer court order had directed Pashankar in 2017 to deliver a flat that had been pending since July 2014.

A case has been registered under Sections 409, 420, 504, and 506 of Indian Penal Code at Shivajinagar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Truck turns turtle, kills man standing under tree

NEET exam held in Pune on Sunday

FYJC admissions round 3: 73,990 seats still vacant

MHADA demands 100 hectares in merged villages for affordable housing
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP