Case filed in Pune against alleged fake university; its website down

PUNE: Two officials of a university were booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Tuesday night for running a varsity without the required permits.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Abhishek Subhash Haridas (38) of Rahulnagar in Kothrud. The accused have not yet been identified, according to the police.

According to the police, the accused claimed that he had applied to the university for a PhD in Philosophy through their website. However, he soon learned that the website belonged to a university that does not have the required accreditation or permits to offer vocations and degree courses.

However, on trying to access the website which the complainant claimed to have accessed, it showed that the website was down for maintenance.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 511 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 3 and 9(2) of Maharashtra Unauthorised Institutions and Unauthorised Courses of Study in Agriculture, Animal and Fishery Sciences, Health Sciences, Higher, Technical and Vocational Education (Prohibition) Act, 2013 was registered at Chikhali police station.