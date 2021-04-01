Home / Cities / Others / Case registered against IFFCO occupier, manager
others

Case registered against IFFCO occupier, manager

PRAYAGRAJ: A case has been registered at the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court against the occupier and manager of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) by deputy director, factories, under the Factories Act in connection with the recent boiler explosion at the plant
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 11:17 PM IST
HT Image

PRAYAGRAJ: A case has been registered at the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court against the occupier and manager of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) by deputy director, factories, under the Factories Act in connection with the recent boiler explosion at the plant. Enquiry has revealed that the explosion took place due to lack of proper repair and maintenance of the boiler by the company.

The Factories Act stipulates that every factory must have an ‘occupier’– defined under its Section 2(n) as the person who has ultimate control over the affairs of the factory.

It is worth mentioning that three workers had died and 14 were injured following an explosion in a boiler at IFFCO on March 23.

Offices of the UP chief inspector of boilers, Kanpur along with deputy director, factories had conducted an enquiry in this connection. District magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami had also written a letter to the department of fertilizers to audit security measures at IFFCO plant at Phulpur.

After investigations at all levels, deputy director,factories, Abhay Chandra Gupta registered a case against IFFCO company’s occupier and manager at the CJM court. The boiler department team has also registered a case after an enquiry which suggested that lack of proper repair caused the explosion.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

To improve cleanliness rank, QR codes outside public toilets in East Delhi

Kejriwal to chair emergency meeting on Covid-19 surge today

L-G for safe disposal of e-waste in city

Delhi govt to install the tricolour in all its schools to mark 75 years of Independence

A case was also registered in the earlier mishap on December 22, 2020 in which two officials had died and 16 were injured due to ammonia gas leakage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP