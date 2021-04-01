Case registered against IFFCO occupier, manager

PRAYAGRAJ: A case has been registered at the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court against the occupier and manager of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) by deputy director, factories, under the Factories Act in connection with the recent boiler explosion at the plant. Enquiry has revealed that the explosion took place due to lack of proper repair and maintenance of the boiler by the company.

The Factories Act stipulates that every factory must have an ‘occupier’– defined under its Section 2(n) as the person who has ultimate control over the affairs of the factory.

It is worth mentioning that three workers had died and 14 were injured following an explosion in a boiler at IFFCO on March 23.

Offices of the UP chief inspector of boilers, Kanpur along with deputy director, factories had conducted an enquiry in this connection. District magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami had also written a letter to the department of fertilizers to audit security measures at IFFCO plant at Phulpur.

After investigations at all levels, deputy director,factories, Abhay Chandra Gupta registered a case against IFFCO company’s occupier and manager at the CJM court. The boiler department team has also registered a case after an enquiry which suggested that lack of proper repair caused the explosion.

A case was also registered in the earlier mishap on December 22, 2020 in which two officials had died and 16 were injured due to ammonia gas leakage.