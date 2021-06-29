Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Casteist remarks: Bittu tenders unconditional apology
others

Casteist remarks: Bittu tenders unconditional apology

Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Commission chairperson Tejinder Kaur said that in his written explanation, Bittu tendered an unconditional apology, and clarified that his intention was not to insult anyone.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Ludhiana Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu (HT FILE)

Chandigarh Ludhiana Member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Singh Bittu on Monday tendered an unconditional apology before the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes. Chairperson of the commission Tejinder Kaur said that in his written explanation, Bittu tendered an unconditional apology, and clarified that his intention was not to insult anyone.

“If my statement has hurt anyone’s feelings, then I offer an unconditional apology,” Bittu has said in his apology.

Speaking to media in New Delhi, Bittu had objected to the handing over of Chamkaur Sahib and Anandpur Sahib assembly constituencies to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for 2022 assembly polls, as part of their pre-poll alliance. Dalit organisations had taken offence at his statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Woman’s hilarious tweet about white pomegranate gets equally funny reactions

Anurag Kashyap shares ‘proud dad’ moment with daughter Aaliyah. Watch

‘Why is the water chasing me’: Watch this dog’s hilarious reaction to waves

Gordon Ramsay’s hilarious reaction to person cooking his signature dish is viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Nirmala Sitharaman
Delta Plus
Twitter
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP