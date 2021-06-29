Casteist remarks: Bittu tenders unconditional apology

Chandigarh Ludhiana Member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Singh Bittu on Monday tendered an unconditional apology before the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes. Chairperson of the commission Tejinder Kaur said that in his written explanation, Bittu tendered an unconditional apology, and clarified that his intention was not to insult anyone.

“If my statement has hurt anyone’s feelings, then I offer an unconditional apology,” Bittu has said in his apology.

Speaking to media in New Delhi, Bittu had objected to the handing over of Chamkaur Sahib and Anandpur Sahib assembly constituencies to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for 2022 assembly polls, as part of their pre-poll alliance. Dalit organisations had taken offence at his statement.