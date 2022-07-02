Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Cattle thieves on the prowl in Ludhiana’s rural areas
Cattle thieves on the prowl in Ludhiana’s rural areas

Five incidents of cattle theft have come to the fore in Ludhiana's rural areas in the past one month. Burglars have also stolen bees from a bee farm in Jodhan twice also.
The incidents of the cattle theft were reported more among small-scale dairy farmers and in most of the incidents, the thieves overpowered the employees of dairy farms.
Updated on Jul 02, 2022 02:02 AM IST
ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana

Five incidents of cattle theft have come to the fore in Ludhiana’s rural areas in the past one month. Burglars have also stolen bees from a bee farm in Jodhan twice also. Former MLA Tarsem Jodhan is one of the victims of the cattle theft. The incidents of the cattle theft were reported more among small-scale dairy farmers and in most of the incidents, the thieves overpowered the employees of dairy farms. The majority of animals were adults, having high sale values and most of the cases occurred during night.

On the intervening night of May 20 and 21, a gang of robbers had targeted a dairy farm at Gujjarwal-Ballowal road and took six buffaloes with them after holding captive two employees. The Jodhan police lodged an FIR against the unidentified accused and initiated an investigation.

Using the same modus operandi, the thieves had stolen 10 buffaloes from a dairy farm of former MLA Tarsem Jodhan on the intervening night of June 10 and 11.

Meanwhile, the burglars had stolen seven pigs from a pig farm at village Patti Malak on the intervening night of June 17 and 18. The Sadar Jagraon police had lodged an FIR against unidentified burglars. Mann Chand, owner of the farm stated that he incurred a loss of 70,000 in the incident. Dharminder Singh of Saholi Village has lost honeybees to the burglars twice. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Dakha) Jatinderjit Singh said that the police have already arrested two members of the gang – including the kingpin Makhan Deen of Kathua of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tarsem Singh Deogan

Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting....view detail

