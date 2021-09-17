Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / CBI awards 3-year jail to a CA in graft case
CBI awards 3-year jail to a CA in graft case

The special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has awarded three-year jail to the then CA posted in Faridabad, Haryana in a graft case
By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 12:50 AM IST
Convict Suman Kumar had pleaded that he is not a previous convict and is facing the agony of criminal trial since 2016, hence lenient view be taken. (iStock)

The special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has awarded three-year jail to the then CA posted in Faridabad, Haryana in a graft case.

The case dates back to August 9, 2016 when Subhash Chand, a mobile trader and proprietor of the firm Global Tech Company at Sector 18, Part-II, Faridabad, gave a written complaint to the superintendent of police, CBI, ACB, Chandigarh, alleging that chartered accountant Suman Kumar, 40, had demanded a bribe of 2,00,000 (later reduced to 1.5 lakh) from him, for settling a matter of assessment of the income tax.

Kumar agreed to accept a bribe amount of 60,000 as first instalment from the complainant. A trap was laid and accused Suman Kumar was caught red-handed by the CBI.

Convict Suman Kumar pleaded that he is not a previous convict and is facing the agony of criminal trial since 2016, hence lenient view be taken.

However, public prosecutor for the CBI, KP Singh argued that Kumar has been convicted under Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, so he be awarded the maximum punishment in accordance with law, so as to act as a deterrent to potential offenders.

After hearing both sides, the court of CBI convicted Suman Kumar, under Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and awarded rigorous imprisonment for three years. The court also imposed a fine of 1.50 lakh.

