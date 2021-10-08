CBI quizzes saints over Mahant Narendra Giri’s death

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team probing the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP) chief Narendra Giri has begun quizzing seers from Haridwar, Ujjain and other places, about the relationship between Narendra Giri and his disciple Anand Giri who is currently in CBI custody.

Before quizzing seers, who have come from various Hindu holy cities to attend ‘shodashi’ or the 16th day post-death rituals of Narendra Giri, the CBI officials had also questioned sewadars and seers at Baghambari Gaddi Math of which Narendra Giri was the Mahant (head priest).

CBI officials said during their questioning none of the seers and sewadars alleged foul play behind Mahant’s death. Though Anand Giri alleged a conspiracy behind his Narendra Giri’s death, CBI, so far, has found no concrete clues which may indicate towards that.

“The investigating agency may now question those who didn’t attend the ‘Shodashi’ and ‘pattabhishek’ ceremonies organised at the Baghambari Gaddi Math despite being invited.

CBI has still not found any morphed video or photograph which had found mention in Mahant Narendra Giri’s purported suicide note. CBI has recovered the laptop and mobile of Anand Giri from his Haridwar ashram after taking him on seven days remand.

Anand Giri’s lawyer Vijay Kumar Dwivedi who met him at the jail on Wednesday said that on Anand’s request a set of religious books including ‘Sundar Kaand’, Hanuman Chalisa had been provided to him. “Anand Giri has expressed faith in judiciary and said that conspiracy behind his guru’s death will soon be uncovered. He is ready for a narco test on the condition that all others who have been questioned by CBI should also undergo the same test. He has answered all questions of CBI officials with honesty and has hidden nothing related to the case,” Dwivedi informed.