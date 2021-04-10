CBI records statements of suspended Mumbai policeman Sachin Vaze, bar owner

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday recorded the statements of a bar owner and suspended Mumbai policeman Sachin Vaze as part of its probe into the allegations of corruption raised by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh against former home minister Anil Deshmukh.

A team of the central agency, which is in Mumbai to conduct a preliminary enquiry into the allegations as directed by the Bombay high court (HC), visited the office of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday to record Vaze’s statement the third day in a row, following which Vaze was sent to judicial custody by the special NIA court.

Vaze was in custody of the NIA in connection with his alleged role in planting explosives in an SUV outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in February. He is also accused of allegedly murdering Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran who was in possession of the SUV.

On Friday, a CBI team questioned the owner of a bar in Kandivali, who was also questioned by the NIA.

“The owner of a bar and restaurant in Kandivali area was questioned twice by the NIA and his detailed statements were recorded when the agency learnt that he was allegedly collecting monthly collection (money) from other restaurant owners on behalf of a former police officer,” a senior NIA official said on condition of anonymity.

“[The bar owner’s] statement was recorded to corroborate the allegation made by Singh,” a CBI official said, refusing to elaborate.

The CBI had recorded Param Bir Singh’s statement on April 8, a day after Vaze attempted to submit a letter to the special court in which he stated that Deshmukh and state transport minister Anil Parab had asked him to extort money from businessmen and establishments.

On March 20, three days after he was transferred to take charge of the Maharashtra Home Guard, Singh wrote a letter to the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and other top officials alleging that Deshmukh ran an extortion racket, and had set targets of ₹100 crore to some policemen, including Vaze to collect this money from establishments like restaurants, bars and hookah bars.

Deshmukh, who rejected the allegations, resigned from the cabinet on April 5 after the HC order.

In an official report submitted on Wednesday, newly appointed Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale said all critical decisions related to arrests and raids were taken under Vaze’s directions, who reported directly to Singh. Assistant police inspectors do not usually report directly to the chiefs.

The CBI has also recorded the statements of deputy commissioner of police Raju Bhujbal, assistant commissioner of police Sanjay Patil, and Dr Jaishri Patil whose Public Interest Litigation led to the HC order directing a probe by the CBI.

A team of 10 officers – including a superintendent of police – is conducting the probe and will submit a report within 15 days.

“We have recorded statements of other bar and restaurant owners and all documents related to investigation were handed over to the CBI which will help in their investigation,” the NIA official quoted above said. “Apart from the Kandivli bar owner, we will record statement of other bar owners to verify the facts,” a CBI official said.

