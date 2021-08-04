CBSE Class 10 results: Pune division reports 99.92 pass percentage

PUNE Pune division has reported a 99.92 pass percentage, the fourth highest in the country for the Class 10 results declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The results were declared on Tuesday. CBSE schools in Pune city also reported good results.

As per CBSE officials, a total of 2,097,128 students appeared for the Class 10 exam across the country and 2,076,997 students passed, which puts the pass percentage at 99.04 per cent.

Of these, 16,639 schools’ results are still under process, as per CBSE officials.

DAV Public School Aundh reported a 100 per cent pass percentage. Total students in the school for Class 10 were 544. Of these, 280 scored above 90 per cent. The topper is Atharva Kshirsagar who secured 98.6 per cent marks, followed by Bhagyashree Mohan who scored second highest with 98.4 per cent. One student in this school with a learning disability secured 72.4 per cent, as per the school authorities.

Girls across the country scored 99.24 pass percentage in Class 10, whereas boys reported 98.89 per cent. Girls performed marginally better than boys by 0.35 per cent. Transgenders reported a 100 percent pass percentage, said CBSE officials.

Meera Nair, prinicipal, Amanora School said that the school results were 100 per cent this time.

“A total of 156 students appeared for the examination, of which 46 students acquired a score above 90% and 106 students scored above 80%. The school topper is Avani Sakurikar with 98.6 per cent, followed by Geetanjali Pandey with 98 per cent and Neha Narayan with 97.8 per cent,” said Nair.

Neelam Chakrabarty, prinicipal, Delhi Public School (DPS), said a total of 269 students appeared for Class 10 exams and the pass percentage is 100 per cent.

“Of 269 students ,144 are boys and 125 are girls. The highest percentage was scored by two students, Shlok Parmar and Aloki Upadhyay, who both secured 99.2 per cent. A total of 156 students secured more than 90 per cent and 242 students secured more than 80 per cent,” said Chakrabarty.

Bharti Bhagwani, principal at GG International School, said that the school reported a 100 per cent result.

“Of a total of 122 students, 18 scored 90 per cent and above marks and 35 students scored marks between 90 and 95 per cent. Also, 33 students scored between 80 and 90 per cent. The school topper is Amruta Bhalerao with 98.8 per cent,” said Bhagwani.

Arti Sharma, principal at Army Public School, Khadki, said that the total number of students who appeared in the exam were 381. “A total of 32 students scored above 95%, 78 students scored above 90% and 102 students scored above 80%. The school topper, Anushaa Ashutosh Shukla, secured 99.6%. Sai Bhandarkar and Akshita Singh stood second with 99% and Urvi Bhoraskar, Anshuman Singh, Methika M, Sanjana Bheri and Somdatt Kabi came third with 98.4%,” said Sharma.