CBSE Class 12: Girls outperform boys in 50 dists of Prayagraj region

Girls have outperformed boys in CBSE class 12 results in Prayagraj region that comprises over 50 districts of Uttar Pradesh, as per the data shared by regional office of CBSE here on Friday.

This year, however, due to second wave of Covid-19 the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has promoted all students of Class 12 sans exam.

“With the overall pass percentage of the region being 98.59%, the pass percentage of girls was 99.17% while that of boys was 98.24%,” said regional officer (RO) of CBSE, Shweta Arora.

In Prayagraj region, a total of 1,37,667 students of 1219 schools were registered in Class 12 and awarded marks as per the CBSE formula.

Giving a breakup of the results of five major districts of the state that come under the Prayagraj region, the RO said in Prayagraj there were 74 schools registered with CBSE and a total of 10,180 students were awarded marks. The pass percentage was 99.22%. The pass percentage among girls was 99.42% while of boys it was 99.10%, she added.

Likewise in terms of Lucknow district, there were 146 schools that were registered and a total of 17154 students were awarded marks. A total of 98.89% students passed and here too the pass percentage of girls was higher than boys. 99.60% girls passed the exam as against 98.36% boys.

In Varanasi district, 100 schools were registered and 17633 students were awarded marks. 99.02% of them passed and the pass percentage among girls was 99.35% while that of boys was 98.82%.

In Kanpur district, 92 schools were registered and a total of 10620 students were awarded marks. The overall pass percent was 99.22%. The pass percentage among girls was 99.67% while that of boys was 98.92%.

In Gorakhpur district, 78 schools were registered and 11379 students were awarded marks. The overall pass percentage was 98.32%. The pass percentage among girls was 99.03% while that of boys was 97.91%.