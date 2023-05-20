CCSU starts online registration for graduate courses

MEERUT Online registration for graduate, graduate certificates and diploma courses for session 2023-2024 in city-based Chaudhary Charan Singh University commenced on Saturday. All interested students can visit the CCSU website -- www.ccsunivetsity.ac.in -- to register for the desried course.

Students are advised to complete the process of registration as soon as possible. (HT Photo)

University’s registrar Dhirendra Kumar said that the process of registration for graduate courses in the varsity campus and affiliated colleges has started but no last date for registration has been decided as yet. “Students can visit university’s website and follow instructions to register themself for the desired courses through admission portals. They are advised to complete the process of registration as soon as possible.”

CCS university and it’s affiliated colleges offer different graduation, certificate and diplomas courses for students. Students may selected admission portals for campus or colleges and thereafter, register themselves. Fees for the course will also be deposited online.

Registrar said that the admission will be allowed on the basis of merit for diffetent courses in the campus and affiliated colleges. There will be no admission test. Registration in MEd, LLM, BPEd, MPEd courses is likely to begin from May 25 and a physical test, along with interview, will be conducted for admission in BPEd and MPEd courses.

Students from Meerut, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Bijnor, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Noida, and other adjoining districts apply for admission in large number in the CCS University every year.

