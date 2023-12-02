Central administrative tribunal member visits ISARC, discusses sustainable development

Central administrative tribunal member and former secretary, ministry of agriculture, government of India, Dr SK Pattanayak, on Saturday, visited Varanasi-based South Asia Regional Center (ISARC) of the International Rice Research Institute.

Dr SK Pattanayak during his visit to the Varanasi-based South Asia Regional Center (ISARC) of the International Rice Research Institute. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During his visit, Dr Pattanayak discussed issues like the agricultural system of the country and the state, advanced smart agriculture towards sustainable development, carbon emissions, climate change, etc., with the scientists of the centre.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Subsequently, he visited various high-tech laboratories and research services available at the IRRI-South Asia Regional Centre.

Dr Sudhanshu Singh, director of ISARC, informed him about the new innovative achievements being made by the institute in the field of rice research, like the development of ultra-low glycemic index rice varieties, conservation of Kalanamak and other traditional rice varieties, and research work, etc. Dr Singh also expressed his gratitude to the government for continuously supporting and cooperating in the work of the institute.

ISARC is engaged in numerous activities related to food and nutrition security as well as achieving higher yields while reducing the environmental footprint. The institute is also active in increasing the production of rice-based food systems, skill development programmes and development of rice-based value-added products.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Pattanayak also took information about the products like biscuits, muesli, puffed rice, ice cream, etc., being prepared from black salt and other aromatic rice by the scientists in the laboratories working for value addition of rice located at the centre. Dr Pattanayak appreciated the work being done by ISARC in scientific innovations. He also unveiled the food vending machine and table tennis court installed for the convenience of the employees working in the institute. On this occasion, he congratulated the employees of the organisation and inspired them to continue contributing towards the progress of the country through similar research and development works in the future.