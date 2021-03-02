Home / Cities / Others / Central government team in Pune to assess Covid situation
others

Central government team in Pune to assess Covid situation

PUNE With Covid-19 cases in the city spiking, a central government team arrived on Tuesday, to take a review of the situation and the ongoing vaccination drive
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:50 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE With Covid-19 cases in the city spiking, a central government team arrived on Tuesday, to take a review of the situation and the ongoing vaccination drive.

Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “The central team arrived in the city. Nipun Vinayak, joint secretary, ministry of health, is here. They are having meetings with officials representing the various health machineries. Their aim is to analyse the Covid situation in Pune district and the trend for this year. They will submit a report to the state and central government.”

Meanwhile, officers from the district administration and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) declined commenting on the central team’s, but confirmed that the team visited places in the city and had discussions with various government agencies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP