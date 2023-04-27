Centre to roll out unique ID system for students to curb fake certificate menace

To curb the use of fake certificates, the central government is planning to roll out a unique identity system for students in August this year, said Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairman of National Educational Technology Forum on Wednesday.

The registration will begin in August and Unique ID will be linked with Aadhaar card. (HT file image)

Sahasrabudhe who is attending the G20 3rd Education Working Group meeting in Bhubaneswar said the government has shared the draft documents of the system on its portals and sought people’s feedback till May 5.

“The registration will begin in August and Unique ID will be linked with Aadhaar card. There is an urgent need for Education Ecosystem Registry. Just like Aadhaar gives unique identity to a person, students need to be provided with Aadhaar-based unique identity. This digitalisation not only brings transparency but also curbs the use of fake certificates to secure a job,” he said.

He said it will help a student save all his information at one place.

“Besides, it will allow students not to fill in the admission forms while changing educational institutes in the same state or other. It will help students take decisions. From now on, students will not need to fill up forms whenever he or she seeks admission in a new institute. The student information can be checked online. Moreover, the system will help know the authenticity of students.” Sahasrabudhe added.