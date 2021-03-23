Central Railway shows 146% increase in vehicles transported in 2020-21

PUNE The Central Railway (CR) has recorded an increase of 146 per cent in the loading of automobiles for transport in 2020-21, as compared to 2019-20.

Even in the Pune division, where major automobile industries are set up, racks of vehicles have been dispatched across the country.

The Central Railways set-up Business Development Units (BDUs) at the zonal and divisional levels and these BDUs are aggressively marketing new proposals and flexible schemes.

“Central Railway has loaded a total of 32 rakes of automobiles during February 2021, as against 12 rakes loaded during the corresponding month of last year. This is an increase of 166 per cent. During the current financial year, from April 2020 to February 2021, automobile loading registered 246 rakes as against 118 rakes loaded from April-2019 to February 2020. Thus shows an increase of 146 per cent. The dispatches of automobiles were made to various parts of the country and even as exports to Bangladesh,” said chief public relation’s officer, Shivaji Sutar.

Loading facilities for transportation of automobiles is developed at Chinchwad station for Pune Division, Kalamboli for Mumbai Division, Nashik road for Bhusaval Division, Bale station fir Solapur Division and Ajni station for Nagpur Division.

“The Parel workshop of the Railways has developed a prototype coach for carrying automobiles for easier loading of automobiles, by considering the suggestions of the manufacturers,” added Sutar.

Rakes of automobiles sent by the Central Railways in last three financial years

2020-21 - 246

2019-20 - 118

2018-19 - 49