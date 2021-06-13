Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Central review panel to address AIIMS Pulwama row
others

Central review panel to address AIIMS Pulwama row

Recently, the army in a review meeting chaired by Kashmir divisional commissioner PK Pole had red-flagged the possible violations in constructing the institute building
By Mir Ehsan, Srinagar
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 12:52 AM IST
Works not violating the NOC guidelines progressing as per the schedule, says army. (HT file photo)

A review committee under Union home ministry additional secretary Manohar Agnani has been constituted to steer the approvals for All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), coming up in Pulwama district, co-opting officials from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), AIIMS and the army.

Recently, the army in a review meeting chaired by Kashmir divisional commissioner PK Pole had red-flagged the possible violation of Works of Defence Act (WODA) in constructing the institute building.

“Indian Army has been in contact with the AIIMS authorities from the inception of the project in 2016 and the latter were informed at the planning stage that Centre’s NOC guidelines have to be honoured for all projects in the vicinity of army establishments. The coordination efforts have been proactive since inception,” a defense spokesperson had said in a press statement.

The defence official had added that the army was told that the plan would be reviewed based on the security concerns put forth.

“Based on a ground assessment, the divisional commissioner had assured the army that their security concerns will be factored into the construction/ layout plans, and instructed the CPWD and Pulwama DC, accordingly. A review committee under additional secretary Manohar Agnani has been constituted at the central level to steer the approvals co-opting CPWD, AIIMS and army officials,” the spokesman said.

He informed that the construction works on AIIMS buildings which are not violating the NOC guidelines are progressing as per the schedule.

“Adequate alternate space is available for the affected buildings and balance work is to resume once the amended campus layout is approved. All concerned are working speedily to avoid any delays. Indian Army, in close coordination with the civil administration, remains committed to extend all assistance to the AIIMS authorities for early execution of the project,” he said.

Two AIIMS were approved by the Centre in 2019, one in Jammu and another in Kashmir. The projects were scheduled to be completed by 2025.

PDP chief spokesman Suhail Bukhari had on Friday demanded that the issue be resolved at the earliest as health institutions were need of the day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Dog gets ejected from vehicle in Idaho, found two days later herding sheep

Leopard enters Nashik home, takes away pet dog. Chilling moment captured

Srikant and Chellam sir from The Family Man 2 ‘features’ in Nanded police’s post

Vets remove discarded mask from dog’s stomach, IFS officer posts clip
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP