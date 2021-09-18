Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Central team on cleanliness visits 3 villages in SBS Nagar

The Centre had sent the team to SBS Ngar to ensure that the message of Swachh Bharat Mission is drilled into panchayats.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 12:25 AM IST
SBS Nagar villages were taught the importance of Swachhta in simple terms, with the team from the Centre also pitching for zero waste generation from households. (HT PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY)

Jalandhar A team of officials from the Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen (SBMG) visited three villages in Aur block of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district on Saturday. They were here to participate in ‘Swachhta hi Sewa’ activities and to monitor the progress of Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) phase-II in villages. Their visit is part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, which is commemorating the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

The team comprised Karanjeet Singh, joint director SBM (G) and Ayan Mujumdar and they visited Bakhlour, Bharta kalan and Kariam, where they met gram panchayats and impressed them to stop use of single-use plastics, an important part of maintaining cleanliness.

The team also visited the solid waste management project, where Karanjeet said, “It is good that villagers have these waste management projects, but the endeavour has to be ensure that households aim for zero waste. Treated water can be used for irrigation and other purposes.”

