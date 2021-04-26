Centre created barrier by hiking Covid vaccine prices: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru

Karnataka Congress unit president DK Shivakumar said on Sunday that the Centre is creating a barrier by increasing prices of Covid-19 vaccines, demanding that free vaccination be provided to all.

“India is probably the only country which is discussing vaccine prices, when it’s being given for free across the world. Why has Karnataka govt still not announced FREE VACCINATION for all? I demand that free vaccines be given to all citizens & a roll-out plan be shared asap,” Shivakumar tweeted.

The statements come days before the inoculation is scheduled to open up for 18-45 age group from May 1 to help contain the surge of Covid-19 cases.

The Congress has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister BS Yediyurappa for their lack of preparedness to deal with the second wave.

“Instead of encouraging people to get vaccinated, @BJP4India govt has created a barrier by increasing the prices of vaccines. Mr. @narendramodi, Instead of PR events like ‘Tika Utsav’, ensure free #Covid19 vaccination to everyone,” said Siddaramaiah, leader of the opposition and former chief minister said.

Though Karnataka is yet to announce the vaccine strategy, the government is expected to take a call on this at a cabinet meeting scheduled on Monday. Karnataka has ordered 10 million doses of vaccine costing ₹400 crore for the first phase.

“Where are the 25 MPs from @BJP4Karnataka hiding during this time of crisis? These MPs should sit in front of @PMOIndia @narendramodi’s house & demand the necessary facilities required to tackle the pandemic,” Siddaramaiah posted in a six-part post on Twitter.

Vaccine makers have announced the price at which they would sell the vaccine in the open market. Serum Institute of India has said that it will charge ₹400 per Covishield dose for the state governments and ₹600 for private hospitals. Hyderabad-based vaccine major Bharat Biotech would charge ₹600 for state governments and ₹1200 for private hospitals.

Siddaramaiah also hit out at the BJP for celebrating the 5-kg rice scheme announced by the Prime Minister. He said the same leaders were trying to end the Anna Bhagya, a scheme to provide 7kg free rice during his term from 2013 to 2018.

“@BJP4Karnataka leaders are celebrating the 5kg free rice scheme announced by @narendramodi but the same leaders made all attempts to end #AnnaBhagya scheme which provided 7kgs of free rice. This is an example for @BJP4Karnataka’s sickness,” Siddaramaiah said.

“I have always been suggesting the govt to provide 10 kgs of free rice to all distressed people till the pandemic is over @PMOIndia should immediately consider this suggestion & ensure everyone gets 10 kgs of free rice,” he said in another post.

He said that the BJP government is trying to reduce the amount of rice for the poor, asking Yediyurappa to “end this injustice immediately so that poor people don’t curse you.”

BJP REACTION TO BE ADDED

Bengaluru Karnataka Congress unit president DK Shivakumar said on Sunday that the Centre is creating a barrier by increasing prices of Covid-19 vaccines, demanding that free vaccination be provided to all. “India is probably the only country which is discussing vaccine prices, when it’s being given for free across the world. Why has Karnataka govt still not announced FREE VACCINATION for all? I demand that free vaccines be given to all citizens & a roll-out plan be shared asap,” Shivakumar tweeted. The statements come days before the inoculation is scheduled to open up for 18-45 age group from May 1 to help contain the surge of Covid-19 cases. The Congress has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister BS Yediyurappa for their lack of preparedness to deal with the second wave. “Instead of encouraging people to get vaccinated, @BJP4India govt has created a barrier by increasing the prices of vaccines. Mr. @narendramodi, Instead of PR events like ‘Tika Utsav’, ensure free #Covid19 vaccination to everyone,” said Siddaramaiah, leader of the opposition and former chief minister said. Though Karnataka is yet to announce the vaccine strategy, the government is expected to take a call on this at a cabinet meeting scheduled on Monday. Karnataka has ordered 10 million doses of vaccine costing ₹400 crore for the first phase. “Where are the 25 MPs from @BJP4Karnataka hiding during this time of crisis? These MPs should sit in front of @PMOIndia @narendramodi’s house & demand the necessary facilities required to tackle the pandemic,” Siddaramaiah posted in a six-part post on Twitter. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Testing, vaccination centres see lean footfall amid Sunday shutdown Ludhiana police take 7 months to lodge FIR in assault case Ludhiana left with just a day’s stock of vaccine Ludhiana’s daily cases cross 1,000-mark for first time Vaccine makers have announced the price at which they would sell the vaccine in the open market. Serum Institute of India has said that it will charge ₹400 per Covishield dose for the state governments and ₹600 for private hospitals. Hyderabad-based vaccine major Bharat Biotech would charge ₹600 for state governments and ₹1200 for private hospitals. Siddaramaiah also hit out at the BJP for celebrating the 5-kg rice scheme announced by the Prime Minister. He said the same leaders were trying to end the Anna Bhagya, a scheme to provide 7kg free rice during his term from 2013 to 2018. “@BJP4Karnataka leaders are celebrating the 5kg free rice scheme announced by @narendramodi but the same leaders made all attempts to end #AnnaBhagya scheme which provided 7kgs of free rice. This is an example for @BJP4Karnataka’s sickness,” Siddaramaiah said. “I have always been suggesting the govt to provide 10 kgs of free rice to all distressed people till the pandemic is over @PMOIndia should immediately consider this suggestion & ensure everyone gets 10 kgs of free rice,” he said in another post. He said that the BJP government is trying to reduce the amount of rice for the poor, asking Yediyurappa to “end this injustice immediately so that poor people don’t curse you.” BJP REACTION TO BE ADDED