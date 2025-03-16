Centre forms task force headed by Tripura CM to boost investment in northeast

AGARTALA: The Centre has formed a high-level task force headed by Tripura chief minister Manik Saha to boost investment in the region. Tripura chief minister Manik Saha (PTI File Photo)

A statement from the Tripura Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that the decision to constitute a high-level task force was adopted during the 72nd Plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) held at Agartala in December last year.

“Accordingly, it has been decided to constitute a High-Level Task Force in which Dr Saha appointed as Convener, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of MDoNER, Conrad Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Neiphiu Rio, Chief Minister of Nagaland and Prem Singh Tamang Chief Minister of Sikkim appointed as Members of the Task Force,” said the statement.

The newly-formed task force would submit its report to the NEC in six months according to the terms laid down by the task force.

The task force would provide recommendations about policy reforms to streamline approvals, increase ease to do business and address concerns of the investors, as mentioned in the statement.

High-potential sectors and regions within the Northeast would be highlighted by the task force and focused investment clusters would be created to promote agro-processing zones, IT parks, renewable energy corridors, tourism circuits and others.

Role of the Task Force would be vital to attract investments from both domestic and abroad in the priority sectors while laying emphasis on the public private partnerships (PPP), according to the statement.

Union home minister Amit Shah joined the NEC meeting held last December where he stressed on vital role of the Northeast in the anti-drug campaign and urged the CMs of all the NE states to take endeavour to curb the menace among other issues.

He also directed the police chiefs of all the northeastern states to convene meetings with NCRB and BPRD to finalise the groundwork for implementation of the three criminal laws.

During his visit, Shah virtually launched a BGF accommodation at the Akhaura Integrated Check Post (ICP),visited Bru resettlement colonies at Haduklau at Ambassa in Dhalai district, attended National Cooperative Conference at Agartala and laid foundation stone for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state headquarters at Natunnagar in West Tripura district, apart from the NEC meeting.