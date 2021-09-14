Centre has ‘good dream’ for J&K’s development, says Barla

Union minister of state for minority affairs John Barla on Monday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government held a “good dream” for the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister, who reached Kupwara this morning for a two-day tour under the Union government’s public outreach programme, said the programme was aimed at understanding people’s basic problems for their timely resolution.

Barla addressed a joint meeting of the District Development Council (DDC) members, chairpersons of Block Development Council (BDC), PRIs and the administration.

“He assured that the requests, issues and grievances projected by PRIs, deputations and the public have been taken note of and will be put up with the government at Union level as well as with the lieutenant governor,” a government spokesman said.

Appreciating the peaceful atmosphere and cooperative attitude of Kupwara’s people, the minister said some vested interests were misleading the rest of the country about the situation in Kashmir.

Congratulating the PRIs and administration for successful establishment of the three-tier panchayati raj system, Barla said the system was available to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since Independence.

He said the government was already working on various flagship programmes to develop the socio-economic status of people and a number of new schemes were also in pipeline. “It is also the joint responsibility of the administration and PRIs to boost the developmental tempo of the rural economy,” he added.

“The need of the hour is to generate massive awareness regarding all welfare schemes so that the benefits of these schemes could percolate down to the grassroots level,” he said.