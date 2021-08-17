Centre keen on resolving Naga issues: Minister

Union minister of state for external affairs and education RK Ranjan Singh said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen on resolving long standing political issues of Nagaland.

The minister was addressing a press conference in Kohima a day after he arrived on Jan Ashirwad Yatra, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) outreach programme for ministers recently inducted into the Cabinet. He said the PM’s commitment towards the Naga peace process was evident from the signing of the Framework Agreement in 2015 after the National Democratic Alliance came to power.

The minister said in his interactions with Naga civil society leaders, he learnt that they also wanted an early settlement of the Naga issue. “I will convey this message to the Centre,” he said.

On the newly formed Opposition-less government in Nagaland with the object to facilitate the Naga peace process, Singh said by tradition, there should be an Opposition in a democratic government to strike a balance in governance but if the state’s Opposition decided to join the government to expedite the peace process, it was a positive development.

Following the press conference, Nagaland BJP president and minister Temjen Imna Along and several party leaders accompanied the Union Minister to the Kohima Cathedral Church before he proceeded for Imphal by road.