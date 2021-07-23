Centre snatching state’s rights on electricity, claims AAP

New Delhi Slamming the Narendra Modi-led Central government for its insensitivity towards farmers, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann and MLA from Delhi and Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh said the government now planed to deny states of electricity.

In a press conference, the AAP leaders claimed that if the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2021, was passed, electricity will no longer be the right of the states.

Mann claimed, “The Centre is now snatching electricity rights from states, just like it did with GST, agriculture, health, and education. Punjab contributes 40% to the grain pool, and electricity for tube-wells is free for the farmers. However, with this bill, the electricity subsidy that the farmers were getting from the Punjab government will end.”

Mann added that it was the same bill on which discussions had taken place during 11 rounds of meetings between the farmers and BJP ministers Piyush Goyal and Narendra Singh Tomar. He claimed, “During these meetings, farmers were promised that this bill will not be introduced. During an all-party meeting on the issues, we were told this promise was conditional on talks with the farmers reaching a positive conclusion. They now say that because that dialogue never reached any conclusion, the bill will be introduced.”

Mann added, “With the passage of this Electricity Amendment bill, farmers will start getting bills, which will put more burden on them. It is under a well-thought-out conspiracy of the Modi government to make farming ultra-expensive. The aim is to get farmers to surrender their land to capitalists.”

Lashing out at PM Modi, Bhagwant Mann said that more than 600 farmers have been killed during the farm stir, but the PM has not uttered a single word. “Farmers are now protesting at Jantar Mantar, they are near to the PM now. The government should talk to them and accept their demands so that they can happily go back home,” he added.