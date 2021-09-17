Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Centre, state should include ‘Puranas’ in curriculum, says Haryana governor
others

Centre, state should include ‘Puranas’ in curriculum, says Haryana governor

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday said the Centre and state governments should include teachings of the ‘Puranas’ in the curriculum so that this knowledge could be transferred among students
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 12:52 AM IST
Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya. (HT File)

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday said the Centre and state governments should include teachings of the ‘Puranas’ in the curriculum so that this knowledge could be transferred among students.

The governor said this will help uplift moral values in the society, especially among the youth.

“A society which does not have moral values cannot survive for long,” the governor said during his visit to Kurukshetra at the inaugural session of the Vaman Dwadashi fair.

He said festivals such as Vamana Dwadashi should be celebrated for the exchange of moral values. The governor also congratulated people and devotees as two-day Vamana Dwadashi fair was restarted after 25 years.

Being the place of Lord Vamana, there has been a tradition of Vamana Dwadashi fair in Kurukshetra for the past several centuries. This fair was organised on the banks of the famous pilgrimage lake of Kurukshetra.

But for more than two decades, this festival and fair was suspended. Now, this fair has been revived with the help of the Kurukshetra Development Board, and religious and social organisations.

RELATED STORIES

Earlier at the Kurukshetra University, the governor had released the book ‘Know the Sacred Plants of KUK Campus Through Geo-Tagging’ written by Prof Neelu Sood and a book ‘Loor Dance’ written by Dr Maha Singh Poonia, associate professor of the Kurukshetra University.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CBI awards 3-year jail to a CA in graft case

HSSC women constable recruitments: Aspirants complain of being allotted far-off exam centres

Farmers show black flags to Ajay Chautala during his Panipat visit

Covid shadow: Kashi’s famous Ramlila not to be held for second year in row
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP